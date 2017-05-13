Man drowns at Auckland beach

The body of a man has been found at Narrow Neck Beach at Devonport on Auckland's North Shore following a report of a drowning.

Auckland police and ambulance services were called at 2.05pm today.

Police say the death has been referred to the coroner.

A 1 NEWS reporter at the scene says police are holding up a tarpaulin around the body.

Onlookers say the body is in a white body bag and was lying on the beach until police arrived with the tarp.

The Westpac Rescue Helicopter was called to the beach and attended for a brief time.