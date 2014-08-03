Man dies while diving off Auckland's Kawau Island

Source:NZN
A New Zealand-born Australian resident has died while diving north of Auckland.
Police say they're still investigating the circumstances of the 49-year-old man's death at North Channel, just off Kawau Island yesterday afternoon.
"He was with family members," a police spokesman said.
Emergency services were altered with a distress signal about 5pm after the man failed to resurface.
He was reportedly later found unconscious and could not be revived.
