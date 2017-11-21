Man dies from rockfall on State Highway 4 after stopping to clear small land slip near Whanganui

A man has died after being struck by rockfall on State Highway 4 near the Raukawa Falls this evening after he stopped to clear a small slip on the road.

The man was part of a group of motorists who had stopped together between Whanganui and the Tongariro National Park to clear debris on the road when he was hit by falling rock after 5pm today.

A passing ambulance transporting a separate patient assisted the other motorists to recover the man at around 5:45pm.

Police said in a statement that despite attempts to resuscitate him the man died at the scene.