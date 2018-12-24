TODAY |

Man dies, policeman injured in Waikato domestic violence incident

A man has died and a police officer has been injured in a domestic violence incident in Waikato.

Police were called to a property in Te Kuiti at 11pm yesterday.

Superintendent Bruce Bird said a 41-year-old man was arrested and taken Te Kuiti station.

He said due to the man's medical history, officers accompanied him back to his address to retrieve medication about 3am.

Mr Bird said the man sustained critical injuries at the scene and died shortly after.

Police said the death has been referred to the coroner, but it was believed his injuries were self-inflicted.

An officer who was at the scene suffered a hand injury while trying to help.

Police have also started an investigation and the Independent Police Conduct Authority has been notified.

Side shot of a police car
New Zealand police (file picture). Source: istock.com
