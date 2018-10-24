TODAY |

Man dies in workplace incident in Auckland

A man has died following a workplace incident yesterday evening.

Police said in a statement they were called to an incident at an address on Unity Dr in Rosedale, Auckland, about 7.35pm.

At the time police said the person had serious injuries, but WorkSafe later confirmed the death.

"We have been notified of a fatality in Rosedale and Worksafe are making inquiries," a WorkSafe spokesperson told 1 NEWS.

This morning police told 1 NEWS they would released further details about the man once formal identification procedures have been carried out and next-of-kin advised.

"Our thoughts and sympathies are with the man's family during what will be a very difficult and tragic time for them."

