Man dies in workplace incident in Auckland

A man has died following a workplace incident yesterday evening.

Source: 1 NEWS

Police said in a statement they were called to an incident at an address on Unity Dr in Rosedale, Auckland, about 7.35pm.

At the time police said the person had serious injuries, but WorkSafe later confirmed the death.

"We have been notified of a fatality in Rosedale and Worksafe are making inquiries," a WorkSafe spokesperson told 1 NEWS.

This morning police told 1 NEWS they would released further details about the man once formal identification procedures have been carried out and next-of-kin advised.