Man dies in two-car crash after police say he sped away from Horowhenua traffic stop

Source:  1 NEWS

A man has died in a two-car crash after allegedly fleeing police in Horowhenua this afternoon.

State Highway One and Kuku Beach Road Horowhenua. Source: Google Maps

Police were notified of the crash at the intersection of State Highway 1 and Kuku Beach Road, Manakau, Horowhenua at around 1.28pm.

According to police, prior to the crash an officer had signalled for a vehicle to stop.

"The driver of the vehicle did stop and an officer approached the vehicle to speak to him," police say in a statement.

"It is then the driver has driven off from the officer and continued driving at speed south along State Highway 1. Police did not pursue the vehicle, but a short time later came across the scene of the crash."

According to police, the driver of the vehicle they stopped died at the scene.

The driver of the other vehicle appeared uninjured but has been transported by ambulance to hospital for observation.

The road is currently closed while police examine the scene. Motorists are advised to expect delays.

