Man dies in police custody following family harm incident in Taranaki

A man has died in police custody following a family harm incident in Taranaki last night.

Police were called to the scene in Hawera at around 11.30pm, police said, where they arrested an intoxicated man for assault and taken to Hawera police station, Acting Central District Commander Inspector Chris de Wattignar said in a statement.

The man, 55, was found unresponsive following a routine check.

Police performed CPR until ambulance staff arrived. Paramedics continued CPR for more than 30 minutes, after which the man was pronounced dead.

"It is a very sad time for all involved and we extend our deepest sympathies to the family," Mr de Wattignar said.

"Police staff make every effort to ensure the safety of those in Police custody."

A post-mortem will be carried out to determine the man's cause of death.

An investigation and policy and procedures review is underway and the incident has been referred to the Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA). WorkSafe has also been notified.

Support is being offered to the family of the deceased and the Police staff involved in the incident.