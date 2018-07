A man has died following a what police describe as a "medical event" while he was driving on SH2 between Ngauranga and Petone in Wellington.

Emergency services were called to the scene at 10.16am.

Police say one northbound lane of the road was closed for a time and that lane has now reopened.

The Serious Crash Unit attended.

The death has been referred to the Coroner.