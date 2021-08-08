TODAY |

Man dies in hospital after being held in Manukau police custody unit

A man has died in hospital after he was arrested in South Auckland on Monday.

The man, in his 20s, was taken to the Manukau Custody Unit for breaching his electronically monitored bail, Counties Manukau district commander Superintendent Jill Rogers said.

He behaved erratically while at the custody unit, including trying to injure himself in his cell, police say.

The man was taken to Middlemore Hospital but died on Tuesday.

“There are a number of investigations that were already underway into this incident and these remain ongoing,” Superintendent Rogers said.

“While the investigations continue it would be inappropriate for police to comment further at this time.”

