Man dies in Hamilton shooting

Police say the man died after an incident in the suburb of Frankton.
Source: 1 NEWS

news

00:29
1
Having trailed for most of the race, the Kiwis timed their run to perfection to beat Sweden in America's Cup qualifying.

00:29
2
00:30
3
The Kiwis were on the back foot early in their rematch with Sweden in America’s Cup qualifying in Bermuda.

00:29
4
The scammer got more than he bargained for and let the cop on the other end of the line know he was annoyed.

'Is this a scam?' - overseas phone fraudster gets rude shock when he realises he's called NZ police

5

Live stream: Breakfast

One in around 15 Kiwi gay or bisexual men has HIV, something the AIDS Foundation is trying to crack down on.

HIV diagnoses in New Zealand at an all time high

The number of people diagnosed with HIV in New Zealand in 2016 was the highest for any one year.

00:29
Having trailed for most of the race, the Kiwis timed their run to perfection to win in America's Cup qualifying.

00:30
02:07
The group says the church should be given freedom to decide on the future of the building.

Watch: Maori 'diminished' by Universal Studios' Polynesian water park 'tiki lounge' attraction

Tina Ngata, a cultural commentator, views the involvement of Maori in the Florida venture as corporate exploitation.

01:53
A relative of an Auckland dairy owner says the profits from stolen cigarettes are five times higher than if purchased from a wholesaler.

'There's a huge black market' – South Auckland dairy owners regularly offered stolen cigarettes and food

Shop owners are tempted by the huge profits on stolen cigarettes, it is claimed.



 
