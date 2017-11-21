 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Man dies in Hamilton after own vehicle rolls over him in car park

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Accidents
Hamilton and Waikato

A man has died in Hamilton this morning after his own vehicle rolled over him.

Police said in a statement a 50-year-old man died at 8.20am today on Tawa St, Melville.

The man was removing belongings from the boot of his vehicle in a car park when it began moving backwards.

He tried to stop it, tripped and fell beneath the vehicle, police said.

The man died at the scene and the serious crash unit is investigating.

Police car generic.
Police car generic. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Accidents
Hamilton and Waikato
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Police car generic.

Man dies in Hamilton after own vehicle rolls over him in car park

2

Two-year-old boy was killed by pit bulls inside home
3

Watch: Chris Wood scores cracking goal as Burnley sinks Aberdeen, closes in on Europa League qualification
4

Most read: Emotional Scott Robertson says leaving retiring Wyatt Crockett out of Super Rugby final 'hardest decision' he's ever made
5

Pink postpones Sydney show due to illness a month out from NZ concerts
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
03:04
Jessica Mutch interviewed the PM yesterday as she returned to work after six weeks maternity leave.

Jacinda Ardern to 'come out swinging this week' and defuse any mum empathy, says 1 NEWS political editor Jessica Mutch

04:23
The Department of Conservation’s Nicola Toki spoke about the Moehau Kiwi Sanctuary’s worst numbers in 18 years.

Concerns after five Coromandel Kiwi mauled to death by dogs: 'It's less of a conservation problem, more of a people problem'
Controversial Canadian far right speakers Lauren Southern and Stefan Molyneux arrived in New Zealand yesterday.

Fear controversial far-right pair’s speech will incite racism: ‘They were mocking Aboriginal culture'

Two-year-old boy was killed by pit bulls inside home

'We think he dug himself a snow dug-out shelter' - Mt Aspiring climber's tale of survival

RNZ rnz.co.nz
Topics
New Zealand

The Australian soldier who was found alive on Mount Aspiring had dug a shelter in the snow to survive.

The climber was standing up and waving when helicopters reached him late yesterday and was believed to have only slight frostbite.

Rescuers are planning to fly the 29-year-old down from the mountain today.

He has been on the mountain in freezing conditions for a week. He activated his emergency beacon at midday on Monday.

Rescue Coordination Centre New Zealand search and rescue mission coordinator Geoff Lunt said the soldier's army skills and training may have helped him survive.

"I'm assuming that he's an experienced climber ... we think he dug himself a snow dug-out shelter and that's helped in his survivability over these last few days."

The man had left food and equipment at French Ridge hut before climbing the mountain.

"A lot of climbers leave a lot of their equipment and clothing at a base camp and then make a fast ascent on the mountain that they're climbing and then come back down again," Mr Lunt said

"I'm sure he was suitably equipped to carry out that, but as to what happened, we'll find that out later."

Mr Lunt said two helicopters managed to get to the location about 5pm yesterday and drop four Wanaka Alpine Cliff Rescue team members to go to the climber.

The co-ordinator of the Wanaka Alpine Cliff Rescue team, Paul Rogers, said it was too windy for the paramedic on board to be winched down to the man, or for him to be winched onto the helicopter.

"So the four rescuers preempted this and they were dropped off as close to the target area that we wanted to get to and they went in on skis. They toured in skis towing sleds and survival equipment to get to this guy."

The rescuers had a tent and other supplies and stayed with him overnight.

"It was the best result we could hope for and we're just very pleased that this gentlemen has got extremely good survival skills and he did everything he could to keep himself alive," Mr Rogers said.

The four rescuers included a builder, two ski guides, and another guide who manages Everest Base Camp - all trained in pre-hospital care.

Mr Rogers said the man had done the best thing he could, which was shelter from the wind.

"There is some minor frostbite being dealt with and we're obviously hydrating him and feeding him and we've just been going into a re-warming protocol for hypothermia.

"We'll just finish the job off, we're only halfway through, we've still got to get them all off the hill."

Mr Lunt said the plan today was to airlift the group of five, as well as two rescuers in nearby French Ridge Hut.

The weather was looking favourable for a rescue.

"It is an amazing outcome - a great feeling for everyone," Mr Lunt said.

Senior search and rescue member Jeff Lunt said they’re hopeful to have a helicopter land to rescue the climber missing since Tuesday. Source: Breakfast
Topics
New Zealand
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES
01:40
Senior search and rescue member Jeff Lunt said they’re hopeful to have a helicopter land to rescue the climber missing since Tuesday.

'We think he dug himself a snow dug-out shelter' - Mt Aspiring climber's tale of survival

Zimbabwe's incumbent president, Emmerson Mnangagwa, wins first post-Mugabe election

Man dies in Hamilton after own vehicle rolls over him in car park

Jacinda Ardern to 'come out swinging this week' and defuse any mum empathy, says 1 NEWS political editor Jessica Mutch

Fear controversial far-right pair’s speech will incite racism: ‘They were mocking Aboriginal culture'

'I have a partner who can be there alongside me' - Jacinda Ardern on how motherhood will work with Clarke Gayford

RNZ rnz.co.nz
Topics
New Zealand

"I'm not going to pretend that I have the same lot as every other woman."

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says she is acutely aware of the example she is setting for other parents returning to work, and is clear that she is not going to pretend she's superhuman.

"I'm privileged, I'm very very lucky," Ms Ardern told RNZ today.

"I have a partner who can be there alongside me, who's taking up a huge part of that joint responsibility because he's a parent too, he's not a babysitter.

"I also have the ability to have [Neve] with me [at work] so that means that I'm privileged and I'm lucky, a lot of women don't have that choice."

Ms Ardern has today taken up the reins of leadership again, six weeks after handing over the country to deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters, as she took maternity leave.

"Certainly over the six-week period I stepped back, but I didn't relinquish that sense of responsibility.

"But at the same time I certainly did have a little bubble here for a time and I had every faith that the acting Prime Minister would do a brilliant job, and he has.

"But in the back of my mind, of course was my return and I was looking forward to being back, but I know that being back will be different."

"At a personal level it's just the day to day, I'm a mum that needs to meet all of the responsibilities that come with being a mum, making sure that Neve has the basics, that she's fed, that she's loved, that she sleeps as much as we're able to get her to sleep and we will do that together, that's a practical reality of my new role."

Ms Ardern said so far parenthood has been fantastic.

"All of the things that people said that I would experience - that idea that you suddenly have this new person in your life that you could love so much and that time will go incredibly quickly, but that the nights will seem incredibly long - all of that has been true, but it has been wonderful."

Ms Ardern will fly to Wellington on Saturday to set up in the Prime Minister's residence near the Beehive, with her partner, Clarke Gayford, and their daughter Neve.

"I'm keen to get down there and feel assured that we are going to make it work and to demonstrate to others that we are going to make it work.

"I might be at the odd press conference with a little bit of spill on me because I'm not going to hide the imperfections of parenting, I don't think anyone needs that."

1 NEWS political editor Jessica Mutch sat down with the Prime Minister on her first day back in New Zealand’s top job. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand