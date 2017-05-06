 

Man dies in 'freak' Queenstown golfing accident

A 27-year-old man lost his life in a freak accident while playing golf with friends in Queenstown.

Jaden Goldfinch-Booker was taken to the ICU in Dunedin after a golf ball struck him in the temple at the Frankton Golf Course on February 17.

Mr Goldfinch-Booker was put into an induced coma, but died last Wednesday.

Detective Senior Sergeant Malcolm Inglis told NZ Newswire he has never seen "a case like this in my career".

"While the cause of death will be determined by the Coroner, we recognise the nature of the incident is not common," Det Snr Sgt Inglis said.

A Givealittle page - set up to raise money to help Mr Goldfinch-Booker's family - described the incident as a "freak accident" and he was in the "wrong place [at the] wrong time".

Man dies in 'freak' Queenstown golfing accident

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm


Bill English seeking legal advice over newspaper article he says is 'wildly inaccurate and highly defamatory'

