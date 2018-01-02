Man dies in drowning incident at Northland's Cable Bay

A 54-year old man has died following a drowning incident at Cable Bay in the Far North.

Map showing Cable Bay, where one person has drowned this afternoon. Source: 1 NEWS

Police say they were called to the scene at 4.06pm today.

Another person was taken to Whangarei Hospital in a critical condition and two others were treated at the scene for moderate injuries.

Police say initial reports are that a person got into difficulty at the north end of Cable Bay and required assistance to be removed from the water.

They say next of kin are being notified of the incident.