Man dies in Central Otago light aircraft crash

A man has died in a light aircraft crash in Central Otago.

Police say a search and rescue operation was launched after the RCCNZ received an emergency beacon alert from a private light aircraft at about 5.30pm yesterday.

The aircraft was found at around 4am this morning on Old Man Range near Alexandra by search and rescue volunteers.

The sole occupant was located dead at the scene.

Work is now being undertaken to recover his body.

Inquiries into the accident are ongoing and the Civil Aviation Authority has been advised.

