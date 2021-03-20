Man dies in car crash on Raetihi Ohakune Road this morning

A man has died in a car crash on Raetihi Ohakune Road this morning.
Raetihi Ohakune Road. Source: 1 NEWS
Around 8am, the man was located deceased at the scene of what is believed to be a single-vehicle crash, but the crash is understood to have occurred at some point earlier this morning.
The crash was reported to police around 7:55am.
The Serious Crash Unit is attending to examine the scene, and an investigation into the circumstances is underway.
Raetihi Ohakune Road is currently closed with diversions in place at Lakes Road and Pakihi Road.