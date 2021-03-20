Man dies in car crash on Raetihi Ohakune Road this morning

A man has died in a car crash on Raetihi Ohakune Road this morning.

Raetihi Ohakune Road. Source: 1 NEWS

Around 8am, the man was located deceased at the scene of what is believed to be a single-vehicle crash, but the crash is understood to have occurred at some point earlier this morning.

The crash was reported to police around 7:55am.

The Serious Crash Unit is attending to examine the scene, and an investigation into the circumstances is underway.