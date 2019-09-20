TODAY |

Man dies following Northland motorcyle crash involving Destiny Church member

A man has died following a motorcycle crash on State Highway 1 near Morewa in Northland today.

The crash, at around 3pm, involved a member of Destiny Church as around 50 bikers from the church were on their way north to support mayoralty candidate and church member Jay Hepi.

Police say the man was transported to Auckland Hospital following the crash, but later died.

They say two other riders were injured in the crash, which involved several motorcycles.

One rider sustained serious injuries and the other sustained moderate injuries.

Inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are underway.

Ambulances are at the scene of a motorcycle crash involving Destiny Church member in Northland. Source: 1 NEWS
