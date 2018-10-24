Man dies following mid-week crash north of Auckland

A man has died following a crash on Wednesday which involved two vehicles in the Rodney district, north of Auckland.

The 31-year-old man died yesterday after he sustained critical injuries in the crash which occurred at the intersection of SH 16 - Kaipara Coast Highway and Makarau Road.

Another person sustained serious injuries and was treated at hospital, police say.

The Serious Crash Unit attended the scene after emergency services were called at about 8.50pm.