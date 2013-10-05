Man dies following crash in the Bay of Plenty

Source:
A man has died in hospital after a crash on the Te Puke Highway in the Bay of Plenty last week.
72-year-old Lenard Malcolm Fowell from Kawerau was seriously injured in the crash on Wednesday March 3 and has since died in Tauranga hospital.
Police said their thoughts are with his family and friends, and they thank members of the public who helped at the crash scene.
The Serious Crash Unit are investigating the circumstances around the crash and the matter has been referred to the Coroner.
