Man dies on Auckland to Melbourne flight

Source:NZN
A Qantas flight from Auckland to Melbourne has turned back after a passenger died following a heart attack.
The man suffered a cardiac arrest and died during this morning's flight QF152, a St John's ambulance spokeswoman confirmed.
The flight departed at 6.10am.
There was a nurse on board who helped cabin crew, a Qantas spokesman told NZ Newswire.
The Boeing 737-800, capable of carrying up to 174 passengers, was full and had only taken off half an hour earlier, he said.
