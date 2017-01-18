 

Man dies on Auckland to Melbourne flight

A Qantas flight from Auckland to Melbourne has turned back after a passenger died following a heart attack.

The man suffered a cardiac arrest and died during this morning's flight QF152, a St John's ambulance spokeswoman confirmed.

The flight departed at 6.10am.

There was a nurse on board who helped cabin crew, a Qantas spokesman told NZ Newswire.

The Boeing 737-800, capable of carrying up to 174 passengers, was full and had only taken off half an hour earlier, he said.

