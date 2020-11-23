Man dies after tree falls on him in Paeroa

One man has died after a tree fell on him in a rural property near Paeroa this morning, police said.

Rahu Road, Karangahake. Source: Google Maps

Police told 1 NEWS they received a report of the incident at about 11.10am on Rahu Road, Karangahake.

Police remain at the site.

WorkSafe said it was advised of the death.

"The initial information we’ve received indicates a person may have been crushed by a tree. We are making initial inquiries to establish what our next steps might be," a WorkSafe spokesperson said.

Earlier, a St John Ambulance representative said they had sent two ambulances to the scene.