Man dies after showing up to Northland motor camp with apparent stab wounds

1 NEWS
Northland police have launched a homicide investigation after a man arrived at a motor camp overnight with what appeared to be stab wounds.

Efforts to revive him were unsuccessful, and he died at the scene at around 12.30am.

While it’s clear the man suffered critical chest injuries, a post mortem will need to confirm if they were the result of a stabbing, said Detective Inspector Dene Begbie.

A forensic scene examination at the Otaika Motor Camp in Whangārei is ongoing.

A spokesperson for the camp said the person wasn't a tenant at the facility. The man came to the property asking for help after the injuries had already occurred, the spokesperson said, adding that he appeared to be in a great deal of pain.

Anyone with information on the incident has been asked to call police at 09 430 4500 or leave an anonymous Crimestoppers tip at 0800 555 111.

Police car (File picture). Source: 1 NEWS
