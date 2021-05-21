TODAY |

Man dies after reports of large brawl in Ōtorohanga

Source:  1 NEWS

Police have launched a homicide investigation after a man died on the main street of Ōtorohanga early Saturday evening.

Source: istock.com

In a statement police say they were called to Maniapoto Street around 6:30pm to reports of a large group of people fighting.

"On arrival, a man in his 30s was located seriously injured. Medical attention was given but unfortunately the man died at the scene," police say.

"A section of Maniapoto Street/SH 3 is cordoned off while officers conduct a scene examination, and is likely to remain cordoned for some time.

Residents of Ōtorohanga can expect to see a police presence in the town overnight and into tomorrow.

New Zealand
Crime and Justice
