Man dies after medical event, crash on SH1 on-ramp in Cambridge

A man who died in a crash on the Victoria Road on-ramp of State Highway One in Cambridge this afternoon had a medical event beforehand.
Police say emergency services were called to the scene at 1pm.
A man died following a medical event and a subsequent crash, police said.
They said their thoughts are with the man’s family and friends at this time.
The northbound on-ramp was remain closed for some time while the scene was examined.
State Highway One and Victoria Road remained open.
