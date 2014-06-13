Man dies after medical event, crash on SH1 on-ramp in Cambridge

A man who died in a crash on the Victoria Road on-ramp of State Highway One in Cambridge this afternoon had a medical event beforehand.

Police say emergency services were called to the scene at 1pm.

A man died following a medical event and a subsequent crash, police said.

They said their thoughts are with the man’s family and friends at this time.

The northbound on-ramp was remain closed for some time while the scene was examined.