TODAY |

Man dies after incident on highway at Ngatea in Waikato

Source:  1 NEWS

A man has died after he was found seriously injured on State Highway Two at Ngatea in Waikato this morning.

Source: 1 NEWS

The man was found "seriously injured" just after 6am this morning on Orchard West Road, and police say he died a short time later.

Early inquiries suggest that he may have come off a motorbike.

Police would like to speak with anyone who witnessed the crash or has information about it.

In particular, they want to hear from any truck drivers who were in the area between 5.45 and 6.20 this morning.

Police say they believe drivers may have seen "an object" on the road around that time.

Anyone with information is asked to get in touch with police immediately by calling 105, quoting event number P043514278.

New Zealand
Accidents
Hamilton and Waikato
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:06
Aussie man shocked to discover hole in ceiling, two giant snakes in his home
2
Calls for Australia to pay for incarcerating Christchurch mosque gunman
3
'Totally unacceptable' - Collins calls for Shaw's resignation over Green School blunder
4
Los Angeles police fatally shoot Black man who dropped gun while fleeing
5
Ban on Aucklanders travelling outside city should have continued into Level 2, epidemiologist says
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
05:39

More elderly needing help as 'true face of homelessness' revealed by pandemic

Government too slow in rolling out Bluetooth technology for Covid-19 contact tracing - National

Morning Briefing Sept 2: Coalition partners divided over Green School headache
00:23

Over 3000 nurses and health administration staff set to strike tomorrow