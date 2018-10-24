Man dies after incident on highway at Ngatea in Waikato

A man has died after he was found seriously injured on State Highway Two at Ngatea in Waikato this morning.

Source: 1 NEWS

The man was found "seriously injured" just after 6am this morning on Orchard West Road, and police say he died a short time later.

Early inquiries suggest that he may have come off a motorbike.

Police would like to speak with anyone who witnessed the crash or has information about it.

In particular, they want to hear from any truck drivers who were in the area between 5.45 and 6.20 this morning.

Police say they believe drivers may have seen "an object" on the road around that time.