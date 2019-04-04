TODAY |

Man dies after fleeing from police, assaulting officer in Flaxmere

A man has died after running away from police and assaulting an officer in Flaxmere last night, police say.

There was a short chase after a vehicle failed to stop for police on Henderson Rd, Flaxmere, at around 11.35pm, police said today.

After getting out of the vehicle on Swansea Rd, the 39-year-old man allegedly assaulted an officer before running away on foot.

He was found at a property on Canaervon Dr and suffered "what appears to have been a medical event", police say.

Despite police administering first aid and calling an ambulance, the man died at the scene.

Eastern District Commander Superintendent Tania Kura says there are several investigations underway into the circumstances of the incident.

“Our thoughts are with the man’s family and friends at this extremely difficult time and we will ensure support is available to them," she said.

The officer who was assaulted sustained minor injuries, police say.

