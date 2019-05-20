TODAY |

Man dies after fire at Pukekohe business

A man has died after suffering burns in a fire at a business in Pukekohe, South Auckland, today.

The fire was at Fire Car and Truck Rentals on Crosbie Rd.

Eight fire engines were called to the blaze just before 7am, a Fire and Emergency spokesperson told 1 NEWS.

St John says a person was taken to Middlemore Hospital in a critical condition via helicopter.

Police have confirmed the person has since died.

Emergency services were called to a fire at Fire Car and Truck Rentals on Crosbie Road, Pukekohe this morning. Source: Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust

Fire and police investigators are investigating the cause of the blaze.

    One person was critically injured in the blaze and has been taken to Middlemore Hospital Source: Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust
