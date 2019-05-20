Man dies after fire at Pukekohe business

A man has died after suffering burns in a fire at a business in Pukekohe, South Auckland, today.
The fire was at Fire Car and Truck Rentals on Crosbie Rd.
Eight fire engines were called to the blaze just before 7am, a Fire and Emergency spokesperson told 1 NEWS.
St John says a person was taken to Middlemore Hospital in a critical condition via helicopter.
Police have confirmed the person has since died.
Emergency services were called to a fire at Fire Car and Truck Rentals on Crosbie Road, Pukekohe this morning. Source: Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust
Fire and police investigators are investigating the cause of the blaze.