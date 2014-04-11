Man dies after falling off roof of Auckland's Middlemore Hospital

Source:
A man has died after falling from the roof of Auckland's Middlemore Hospital last night.
Middlemore Hospital
Source: 1 NEWS
Counties Manukau District Health Board spokeswoman Lauren Young told 1 NEWS the incident was a "tragic accident".
"He fell from a roof while making repairs and adjustments just before 11pm," she said.
She said he was a very long standing staff member of the hospital.
A Worksafe spokesman told 1 NEWS they haven't been notified of the accident.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
news