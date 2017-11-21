Man dies after escaping from rolled car only to be struck by another vehicle

A man has died after being hit by a vehicle in Canterbury only moments after escaping a car that had rolled down a ditch.

Just before 11.30pm yesterday police were called to the single car crash on Leeston Road, Springston, near Goulds Road.

The car had gone into a ditch and rolled.

Both people in the car were able to get out, but one person was fatally struck by another vehicle travelling along the road.

He died at the scene.