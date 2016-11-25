Man dies after drowning at beach on Auckland's west coast

A man has died after a drowning at a beach on Auckland's west coast this afternoon.

Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter. Source: Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter

Police say they received a report of a person in trouble in the water at Maori Bay near Muriwai around 3:35pm.

A spokesperson for the Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter told 1 NEWS they were dispatched to the scene at 4pm.

Maori Bay after fatal drowning, December 1, 2017. Source: 1 NEWS

Police say the man was found dead in the water by emergency services.