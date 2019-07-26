Man dies after diving incident in Auckland's Hauraki Gulf

A man has died after getting into trouble while diving in Auckland's Hauraki Gulf.

Police were called after a diver was found unresponsive in the water by his friend near Channel Island at around 12.30pm yesterday, police said in a statement.

Police say the friend then removed the man's body from the water and into a boat.

A helicopter was dispatched and CPR was performed, but the man did not survive.

A Royal New Zealand Navy vessel, which was in the area at the time of the incident, provided medical assistance and transported the man to shore.