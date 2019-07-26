TODAY |

Man dies after diving incident in Auckland's Hauraki Gulf

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Accidents
Auckland

A man has died after getting into trouble while diving in Auckland's Hauraki Gulf.

Police were called after a diver was found unresponsive in the water by his friend near Channel Island at around 12.30pm yesterday, police said in a statement.

Police say the friend then removed the man's body from the water and into a boat.

A helicopter was dispatched and CPR was performed, but the man did not survive.

A Royal New Zealand Navy vessel, which was in the area at the time of the incident, provided medical assistance and transported the man to shore.

The death has been referred to the Coroner.
 

Auckland's Hauraki Gulf (file picture). Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Accidents
Auckland
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Man dies after diving incident in Auckland's Hauraki Gulf
2
'That's the environment we want' – TJ Perenara reiterates support for first gay All Black
3
Controversial partnership visa decision set to be reversed by Immigration New Zealand
4
Concern for elderly with future of cash up in the air
5
Twenty-six coaches, all-Kiwis, approached for All Blacks roles, says NZR chairman
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
04:25

Push to perform from early age coming at cost to young sportswomen
02:04

World’s rarest gulls find home in ruins of building destroyed in Christchurch earthquake
00:22

Horrifying smash caused by red light runner in Adelaide captured on camera
02:03

Jury told murder accused visited teen's mum after death, suggesting her daughter committed suicide