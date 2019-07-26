Man dies after diving incident in Auckland's Hauraki Gulf

A man has died after getting into trouble while diving in Auckland's Hauraki Gulf.
Police were called after a diver was found unresponsive in the water by his friend near Channel Island at around 12.30pm yesterday, police said in a statement.
Police say the friend then removed the man's body from the water and into a boat.
A helicopter was dispatched and CPR was performed, but the man did not survive.
A Royal New Zealand Navy vessel, which was in the area at the time of the incident, provided medical assistance and transported the man to shore.
The death has been referred to the Coroner.