Man dies after crashing into water in Canterbury

Police say a man has died this morning after hitting a bridge in Canterbury and then becoming submerged in the water below.

The crash happened about 8am this morning at the intersection of Arundel Rakaia Road and Rangitata Terrace Road.

The man crashed his green van into the bridge, and his vehicle then entered the water below, becoming fully submerged.

Police said they have attended the scene and have found a man's body inside the van.