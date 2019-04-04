Man dies after crashing car into power pole in Otago

A man has died after crashing a car into a power pole in Waitaki, Otago yesterday evening.

Source: 1 NEWS

Emergency services were called to the single-vehicle crash on Duntroon-Georgetown Road, near the intersection with Taylors Road, just after 8pm.

Police today named 48-year-old Richard Paul Emery of Kokoamo as the man who died. He was the sole occupant of the car.

Following the crash, there was damage to the power pole and the road was closed for a time.

Contractors returned to the scene this morning to remove the vehicle.

The road is now open.