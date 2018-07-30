Man dies after being stabbed in Greymouth

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will likely be back on deck in the top job this Thursday, after nearly six weeks of maternity leave following the birth of baby Neve.

Acting PM Winston Peters told TVNZ's Q+A last night he will be leaving the country on Thursday to meet with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Singapore.

He was asked about the transition by host Corin Dann.

"Jacinda Ardern, yes on Thursday, as the plane leaves the ground," Mr Peters said of Ms Ardern returning.