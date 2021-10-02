Man dies after being shot in Avondale, Auckland

A homicide investigation is underway after a person was shot dead in the Auckland suburb of Avondale in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Police say they were called to reports of a firearms incident in Saintly Lane at 4.30am.

When officers arrived they found a man with a gunshot injury.

The man was taken to hospital in a serious condition but has since died.

Police at the scene of the shooting in Saintly Lane, Avondale, Auckland. Source: 1 NEWS

Saintly Lane was cordoned off while police, including Armed Offenders Squad members, cleared a residential property.

The area remains cordoned and a scene examination will begin on Saturday.

"Police are now speaking with a number of people from the property," Detective Inspector Lloyd Schmid said.

"Police would like to acknowledge the residents of Saintly Lane.

"We understand this morning's events have been distressing for them and we appreciate their ongoing patience as we continue to conduct inquiries in the area."