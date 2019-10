A man has died following a house fire in Bishopdale, Christchurch.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson told 1 NEWS firefighters were called to the blaze on Breens Road at about 10.40pm last night.

The man was found inside the property in a critical condition, suffering burns and smoke inhalation. He was transported to hospital but died of his injuries, police say.

He was the sole occupant of the property.