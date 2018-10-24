TODAY |

Man dies after being found unresponsive in police custody in Auckland

Source:  1 NEWS

A man has died in Auckland Hospital after being found unresponsive in police custody.

Source: 1 NEWS

Auckland City District Commander, Superintendent Karyn Malthus said in a statement today the man had been arrested shortly after 6pm last night after earlier presenting at Auckland Hospital.

After his arrest upon hospital discharge, Malthus said the man was found unresponsive in the Auckland Custody Unit just after midnight.

Despite police providing first aid, including CPR and an ambulance being called, the man died a short time later.

An investigation into his death is currently underway, while the matter has been reported to the Coroner, WorkSafe and the Independent Police Conduct Authority.

New Zealand
Auckland
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Govt rolls out electric vehicle rebates, National claim policy will create 'waterbed effect'
2
Armed offenders squad patrolling after gun allegedly pulled on police in Feilding
3
'I'm gonna die' - Diver cheats death after being swallowed by a whale
4
Four new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand, all in MIQ
5
Overnight death in Whangarei sparks homicide investigation
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Overnight death in Whangarei sparks homicide investigation

Biden makes nightclub from deadliest LGBTQ community mass shooting in US history a national memorial

Mosque attacks film: Mayor 'outraged', says crews will not be welcome in Christchurch

Early childhood centres say pay equity scheme 'unaffordable'