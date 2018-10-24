Man dies after being found unresponsive in police custody in Auckland

A man has died in Auckland Hospital after being found unresponsive in police custody.

Source: 1 NEWS

Auckland City District Commander, Superintendent Karyn Malthus said in a statement today the man had been arrested shortly after 6pm last night after earlier presenting at Auckland Hospital.

After his arrest upon hospital discharge, Malthus said the man was found unresponsive in the Auckland Custody Unit just after midnight.

Despite police providing first aid, including CPR and an ambulance being called, the man died a short time later.