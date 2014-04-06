Man dies after being found unconscious on West Auckland road

Just after midnight this morning a man was found unconscious on an road in New Lynn and later died.

Ambulance Source: 1 NEWS

Emergency services administered first aid to the man after they found him on Rua Road, which runs off West Coast Road and Titirangi Road.

Unfortunately he later died.

The male was possibly on a skate board shortly before being found unconscious and police are urging anyone who might have seen him last night to contact the Waitakere police.