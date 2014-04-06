 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Man dies after being found unconscious on West Auckland road

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Just after midnight this morning a man was found unconscious on an road in New Lynn and later died. 

Ambulance

Source: 1 NEWS

Emergency services administered first aid to the man after they found him on Rua Road, which runs off West Coast Road and Titirangi Road. 

Unfortunately he later died. 

The male was possibly on a skate board shortly before being found unconscious and police are urging anyone who might have seen him last night to contact the Waitakere police.

Police are conducting inquiries to understand what happened happened to the man before he was found. 

Related

Auckland

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
A map showing the location of a bus crash in the Tongariro National Park

Bus crashes off six-metre bank in Tongariro with 15 people on board

03:32
2
Security was so tight for the All Blacks legend, the airspace above the Wanaka venue was deemed a no fly zone.

Wedding of the year: Security guards use umbrellas, jackets to stop media capturing McCaw wedding

00:25
3
Several pedestrians got drenched in Scarborough after huge waves smashed onto the road during a storm.

Video: UK pedestrians ignoring severe weather warnings are smashed by tidal surges

02:20
4
Gym clubs around the world joined in the workout, marking the 100th version of the Les Mills body pump programme.

'The world's biggest one-day workout'


00:59
5
Police were called to St Johns after being alerted by the public, and have made an arrest over the incident.

Residents evacuated, man arrested after AOS callout in Auckland


00:56
A worker was threatened with guns and made to lie on the ground at the Huapai Golf Club in Riverhead.

Watch: Auckland golf club worker forced to lie on ground while brazen robbers threaten him with gun

A Huapai Golf Club employee was closing up for the night on Wednesday when three men burst into the premises.

00:17
The 19-year-old Kiwi's jump of 4.80m equalled her personal best, and also earned her third place at the Olympics.

VOTE Here: Eliza, B-Mac, Mahe, Joe Parker & ABs in running for Top Halberg Moment of 2016! WATCH every moment & VOTE

In a huge year or sport, what was your best moment?

02:06
Gin Wigmore joins an extensive guest list as part of the TEDx team visiting the icy continent.

Gin Wigmore on a mission to impart knowledge about climate change from life-changing trip to Antarctica

Gin Wigmore joins an extensive guest list as part of the TEDx team visiting the icy continent.


00:13
It seems the Bayern Munich star and notorious prankster wasn’t keen on yarning with reporters after landing in Berlin.

Prankster football star Thomas Muller tries to snub media with pretend 'passport' phone

It seems the notorious prankster wasn’t keen on yarning with reporters.

Kiwi yachtie breached family court order by taking daughter to Australia - police

Alan Langdon and six-year-old Que spent nearly four weeks at sea.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ