Man dies after being found with critical injuries on Lower Hutt street

Police are investigating the death of a man found with critical injuries in Taita, Lower Hutt, this morning.

Police. (File photo) Source: 1 NEWS

Emergency services were called to the scene near the intersection of Futter Grove and Hughes Crescent just after 5.30am, according to police.

The man died a short time later.

Police are working to understand how the man was injured and at this stage say his death is being treated as unexplained.

They are appealing to the public for information, including anyone who heard or saw anything suspicious or concerning in the area between 5am and 6am this morning.