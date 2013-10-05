Man dies after being crushed by bus as he's working on it in North Canterbury

Source:
A man died after being trapped when a bus rolled on a private property at Leithfield in North Canterbury this afternoon.
Source: 1 NEWS
Police say it's understood the man was working on a bus at the time and became trapped by the bus which rolled or landed on him.
Emergency services were called to the property around 4:20pm, but the man was unable to be revived and was pronounced deceased at the scene, a police spokesperson said tonight.
The death will be referred to the coroner.
