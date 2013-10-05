Man dies after becoming stuck under collapsed truck in Auckland

Breaking News
A man has died after a truck collapsed onto him in Helensville, north west Auckland today.
Emergency services said they were called to the incident on Inland Road at 7.40am.
The man had been stuck for some time, a Fire Service spokesperson said.
Worksafe have been advised and police say they are continuing to make inquiries.
