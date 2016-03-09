Man who died while facing historical Dilworth School sex abuse charges named

A man who died while facing historical sexual abuse charges in connection with Auckland’s Dilworth School can now be named.

Dilworth School for boys in Auckland. Source: Supplied

Richard Galloway was last year charged with indecently assault a boy under the age of 16 between 1975 and 1976, as part of the police investigation called Operation Beverley.

It came on top of five unrelated charges laid in 2019 for allegedly supplying two boys under 18 with cannabis and indecently assaulted two boys under 16 in 1980.

Galloway had denied both sets of charges before he died from cancer in November, aged 69.

His lawyer, Annabel Cresswell, in December argued for suppression to remain until after his funeral.

She said Galloway’s partner and brother would suffer undue hardship if the name was made public before the service.

The judge denied the application for continued suppression, but Cresswell indicated she’d appeal to the High Court.

However, she hasn’t gone ahead with that, allowing Galloway’s name to now be made public.