Man who died at Wellington Harbour was trying to save his son

Source:  1 NEWS

The man who died after falling from Wellington's Seatoun wharf last night was trying to rescue his son.

Seatoun Wharf, Wellington. Source: Google Maps.

The son had fallen into the water when his father leaped in to try and to save him, police confirmed to 1 NEWS today.

Emergency services were called to the scene at 8.35pm yesterday.

The boy was safely helped out of the water by members of the public and remains in hospital. He's expected to make a full recovery, police say.

His father was taken to Wellington Hospital in a critical condition, but died shortly afterwards.

His death is being referred to the Coroner.

