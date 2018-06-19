 

Man who died at Rotorua's Polynesian Spa was French national

The identity of the man who died at Rotorua's Polynesian Spa on Tuesday has been released by police.

Police say he was 67-year-old Denis Miklus, a French national.

A St John's spokesperson has confirmed to 1 NEWS they attended this incident at around 1.30pm on Tuesday and no transport was required.

Polynesian Spa is a hot mineral water bathing and spa retreat.

Previous hot pool deaths

In 2009 Wallace Bain remarked that two hot pool deaths might have been caused by hydrogen sulphide gas.

Phillip Binns, 77 and Phillip Ham, 88, died in two separate hot pool incidents in Rotorua in 2008.

