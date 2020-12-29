Man who died at Matakana Hidden Valley music festival named

Police have named Tuitu'u Junior Vaiangina, 29, as the man who died on Sunday at a music festival in Matakana, north of Auckland.

Music festival (file picture). Source: istock.com

A police spokesperson told 1 NEWS their investigations, on behalf of the Coroner, were continuing into the death.

Yesterday, police said they were alerted to a “medical event” at the Hidden Valley Festival about 7:30pm on Sunday.

“Sadly, despite immediate medical assistance being provided to the person, they died at the scene.”

Festival organisers expressed their condolences on Instagram yesterday.

"We are deeply saddened by the sudden passing of one of our Hidden Valley attendees," organisers wrote.