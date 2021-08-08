Man who died in Ōtorohanga fight was a father of six

A man who died following a fight on Ōtorohanga's main street on Saturday night was a father of six and is being described as well-respected and hardworking.

He was 34-year-old Anthony Bell from the neighbouring township Te Kuiti.

Police say he died during an "incredibly violent" altercation that followed a "road rage" incident, with the NZ Herald saying an axe was involved.

Waitomo District mayor John Robertson said the community was reeling.

"Absolute shock. Clearly this is very, very tragic, very sad and the community is coming around the family. The community of Te Kuiti is a strong community and so whānau are supporting [each other]," he said.

"Anthony was a businessperson in town and well respected and well connected."

Bell owned a concrete business and Robertson said he was from a well-established family that had been in the district for generations.

"He's a Bell which is whānau here, a big whānau, and so there will be good support around the family."

A friend of the family, Sarah-Jane Mills, set up a Givealittle page to raise money for his widow and children that had reached over $30,000 last night.

"I have set up this page to help Resden and their six children to help relieve them of financial stress so that they can grieve," she said on the page.

"Antz was a hard working family man and had six children who he provided for."