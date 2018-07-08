 

New Zealand


Man who died in fatal Nelson house will be 'sorely missed', says neighbour

Kaitlin Ruddock 

One person has died after a Nelson house fire this morning. 

A neighbour of a man who died in a house fire in Nelson says he will be "sorely missed".

Diane Weinlich told 1 NEWS described the deceased as a "lovely old man" who was "part of the community".

Ms Weinlich says she found out about the fire when she saw fire engines and an ambulance driving up her street.

"Then we saw the smoke".

Ms Weinlich, who has lived in the neighbourhood with her family for 26 years, says the man lived alone, but would always wave out to them.

Fire and Emergency services were called at 11am to the house in Toi Toi.

Police said in a statement they are investigating the cause of the fire. 

Four fire appliances and police are at the scene. 

Kaitlin Ruddock

