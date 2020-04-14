Man who died from Covid-19 in Wellington Hospital battled virus for three weeks

A man who died from Covid-19 in Wellington Hospital battled the virus for three weeks.

Director-General of Health Dr Ashely Bloomfield said the man was in his 70s.

He was admitted to hospital with Covid-19 on March 22.

Dr Bloomfield says he was fighting the virus in the hospital's intensive care unit for "some time".

The man's case was linked to overseas travel Dr Bloomfield said.

It comes as New Zealand recorded its deadliest day from coronavirus with four deaths announced.

Three of the new deaths are in residents of Christchurch's Rosewood Rest Home - two men in their 90s and on man in his 80s. Six of the nine total deaths are connected to the rest home.

All of those six people who've died had underlying health conditions.

Today, there were 17 new coronavirus cases in New Zealand announced, bringing the total number of infections to 1366 and deaths to nine.

The new cases are made up of eight confirmed cases and nine probable cases.

There are now 15 people in hospitals throughout the country, with three people in intensive care in Middlemore, Dunedin and North Shore hospitals. The person in Dunedin is in a critical condition.

Now, 628 people have recovered from Covid-19 in New Zealand, an increase of 82 on yesterday.