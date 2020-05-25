Man who died of cancer went untreated 'for over a year' because of DHB's IT error - report

The Hawke’s Bay District Health Board has been put to task following an IT system failure which saw a man with cancer go untreated for over a year, and later died.

Source: istock.com

Health and Disability Commissioner Anthony Hill released a report today finding an IT error by the DHB was to blame for the man going untreated.

The man had a CT scan through the Hawke's Bay District Health Board that revealed "several concerning findings", including a possible cancer diagnosis.

However, an IT issue meant that the radiologist’s scan report was not made available on the system used by doctors, and doctors also didn’t know they could view the report elsewhere.

This meant the man’s scan report was first seen by a doctor over a year later, and he was diagnosed with cancer shortly afterwards.

Mr Hill blamed the mistake on "multiple systems failures" by the DHB.

"HBDHB has a responsibility to ensure that there are appropriate systems in place so that clinicians receive important information relating to patient investigation results,” he said.

Mr Hill recommended that HBDHB give a written apology to the man’s wife, which has been done.

HBDHB has since rectified the IT error that happened in this case, and Mr Hills said its new 'clinical portal' is expected to improve access to radiology reports.

Mr Hill also released a report today finding a GP in breach of the Code of Health and Disability Services Consumers’ Rights.

The physician failed to adequately assess and consider alternative diagnosis for a man who had pain in his tailbone area.