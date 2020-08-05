TODAY |

Man who died after Flaxmere police chase named as Mongrel Mob member Stacey Owen Waaka

Source:  1 NEWS

The man who died after a police chase in Flaxmere over the weekend has been named as Stacey Owen Waaka, a Mongrel Mob member in Waikato.

Stacey Owen Waaka pictured in an online obituary. Source: Facebook

Police say Mr Waaka is believed to have died from a medical event, after allegedly assaulting a police officer and running away on Saturday.

Police administered first aid and called for an ambulance, but the 39-year-old died at the scene.

Today Eastern District Commander Tania Kura said the post-mortem has now been completed, supporting the initial indicators that his death was the result of a medical event.

The Coroner is investigating and will formally rule on the cause of death.

Man dies after fleeing from police, assaulting officer in Flaxmere

Ms Kura says inquiries into Mr Waaka's death are still ongoing.

"Police are continuing to ensure the appropriate support is available for Mr Waaka's whanau at this difficult time," she says.

An obituary shared online shows Mr Waaka's picture in the Mongrel Mob logo.

In the obituary, Mr Waaka was remembered as a "beloved son", "cherished brother" and "loving partner", and the father of two children.

New Zealand
Hamilton and Waikato
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Photos: 'Gap in processes' led to Auckland property group advertising tiny 'studio' for rent at $355 a week
2
Ninety per cent of Kiwis who lost jobs during Covid-19 pandemic are women, data shows
3
Beirut blast: Live-streamed mass shows priest running in terror as shockwave hits
4
Without compassionate exemption, quarantined Kiwi watches terminally-ill mum die over FaceTime
5
Richie Mo'unga jokes if Super Rugby Aotearoa-style comp returns in 2021, more breaks needed for aching players
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Former TVNZ weather presenter proves she still 'has the magic' more than 30 years on

Waikato farmer fined nearly $4000 for failing to register 152 cattle
07:25

Youth MP continues call for ban on conversion therapy, says it's 'state-sanctioned torture'

Dirt bike rider arrested, accused of pointing loaded revolver at Auckland police after chase