Man who died after Flaxmere police chase named as Mongrel Mob member Stacey Owen Waaka

The man who died after a police chase in Flaxmere over the weekend has been named as Stacey Owen Waaka, a Mongrel Mob member in Waikato.

Stacey Owen Waaka pictured in an online obituary. Source: Facebook

Police say Mr Waaka is believed to have died from a medical event, after allegedly assaulting a police officer and running away on Saturday.

Police administered first aid and called for an ambulance, but the 39-year-old died at the scene.

Today Eastern District Commander Tania Kura said the post-mortem has now been completed, supporting the initial indicators that his death was the result of a medical event.

The Coroner is investigating and will formally rule on the cause of death.

Man dies after fleeing from police, assaulting officer in Flaxmere

Ms Kura says inquiries into Mr Waaka's death are still ongoing.

"Police are continuing to ensure the appropriate support is available for Mr Waaka's whanau at this difficult time," she says.

An obituary shared online shows Mr Waaka's picture in the Mongrel Mob logo.