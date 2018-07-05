Man who died after being Tasered by police in Auckland named

Police have released the name of the man who died three days after he was Tasered during an arrest on Sunday for allegedly violently assaulting an elderly man in Freemans Bay.

He was Alo Ngata, a 29-year-old man from Tonga.

Police say they were called to reports of a man assaulting an elderly man on Beresford St, Freemans Bay around 1pm on Sunday.

Speaking to media today, Auckland City District Commander Superintendent Karyn Malthus, went into more detail about the incident.

The Police Eagle helicopter was first dispatched to the scene and police witnessed the alleged offender assaulting an elderly man, kicking him five or six times which left him unconscious.

A male and a female officer then arrived and attempted to subdue the man but "he went towards them in a threatening manner" Superintendent Malthus said.

One of the officers deployed their Taser twice, hitting the man but they were ineffective.

The second officer then used their Taser, hitting him twice again which brought him to the ground where he continued to resist.

It eventually took four officers to restrain him and they restrained his hands and feet and put a spit hood on him for safety.

"The offender was transported to the Auckland Police Custody Unit in an agitated state and continued resisting police efforts to remove restraints.

"The offender's condition began to deteriorate while in custody and police were required to perform CPR until an ambulance arrived."

"He was taken to hospital where he passed away yesterday morning," Superintendent Malthus said.

She said that if the officers hadn't used Tasers they would be seriously injured or dead and called it a "violent and volatile" incident.